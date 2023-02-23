Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $365.76. 1,131,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,206. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.