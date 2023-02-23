Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDX – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.81. 3,389,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,743,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58.

