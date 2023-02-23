Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.30. 1,039,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,347. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.17.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

