Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Stock Price Down 2%

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.70 and last traded at $102.74. 4,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard US Multifactor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter.

