VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Sold by Cormorant Asset Management LP

Cormorant Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,772 shares during the quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP owned approximately 7.46% of VectivBio worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VectivBio during the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after buying an additional 420,591 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VECT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. VectivBio Holding AG has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

VectivBio Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

