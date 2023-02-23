Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 8.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,031,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,751,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of analysts have commented on VLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,306,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Velo3D by 3,327.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 1,323,619 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $1,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Velo3D by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,615,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 827,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Velo3D by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 653,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

