Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 8.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,031,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,751,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
A number of analysts have commented on VLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Velo3D Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $566.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
