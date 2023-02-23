Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $26.30. Veracyte shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 148,800 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veracyte by 712.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.