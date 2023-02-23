Verasity Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $85.86 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.