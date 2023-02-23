Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $57.01 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Verge has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $57.01 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,458.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00392424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00092451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00650590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.39 or 0.00582143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00178532 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,253,938 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

