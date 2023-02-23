Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Kura Oncology worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.2 %

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.