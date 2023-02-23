Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 41,682 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after acquiring an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after acquiring an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after acquiring an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $160.13 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $134.70 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

