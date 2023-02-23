Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 50,141 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,141 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Comerica worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Comerica Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CMA opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile



Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

