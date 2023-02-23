Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,328 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

