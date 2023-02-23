Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 473,479 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,479 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after buying an additional 144,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.