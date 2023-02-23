Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Gary W. Staley Sells 13,636 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 363,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Viavi Solutions

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

