VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 830,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 548,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

