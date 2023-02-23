VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VICI Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

VICI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

