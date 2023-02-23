Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

