Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

