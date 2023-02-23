Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.65).

Several research firms have recently commented on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Virgin Money UK to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,547.87). 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 175.65 ($2.12) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.76, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,972.97%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

