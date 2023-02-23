Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Virtu Financial worth $97,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

VIRT stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

