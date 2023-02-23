Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 14,086 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 237,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.39%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Stories

