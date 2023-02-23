Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,961 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AEM traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 527,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,660. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

