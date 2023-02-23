Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 4,460 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 1,688,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,548. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.29.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

