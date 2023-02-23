Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 8,639 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,456,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

