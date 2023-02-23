Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Agree Realty Price Performance

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $73.62. 45,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

