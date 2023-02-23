Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 10,253 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of SL Green Realty worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 150,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

