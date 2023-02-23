Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 4,103 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 634,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

