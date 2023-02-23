Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.1% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $220.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

