Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,612. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a market cap of $413.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

