Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,693 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 1,947,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,654. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

