Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE D traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

