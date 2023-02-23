Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,223,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $235.36. 764,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,128. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

