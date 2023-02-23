Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after acquiring an additional 446,471 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.76. 823,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,458. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

