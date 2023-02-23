Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 457,779 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock remained flat at $24.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 452,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $29.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

