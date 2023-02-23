Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,391 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $51,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $13.91 on Thursday, reaching $162.31. 1,333,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

