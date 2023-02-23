Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 252 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7,179.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.19. 256,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.