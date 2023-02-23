Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 252 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7,179.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.19. 256,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

