Vivo Capital LLC Takes $9.04 Million Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,000. Astria Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vivo Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Astria Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $108,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,414. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 908,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.