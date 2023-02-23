Vivo Capital LLC Takes Position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,708,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.44% of DBV Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

