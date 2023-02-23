VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,701 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 318.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $4,309,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VMware by 150.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in VMware by 295.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,426 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,229 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 108.7% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 430,361 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $45,816,000 after acquiring an additional 224,111 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Insider Activity

VMware Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.