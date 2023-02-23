Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Down 2%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €24.87 ($26.46) and last traded at €24.95 ($26.54). 1,985,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.46 ($27.09).

VNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

