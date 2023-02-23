Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.50 ($43.09) and last traded at €40.25 ($42.82). 4,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.15 ($42.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) target price on Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Vossloh Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $706.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

