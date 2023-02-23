Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

