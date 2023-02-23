Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,135,000 after buying an additional 1,053,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 14,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.