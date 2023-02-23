Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 160.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

