Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.59.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $2,985,679. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

