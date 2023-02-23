Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walmart Trading Down 2.1 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.24 on Thursday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $388.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,122,666 shares of company stock valued at $762,689,214 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

