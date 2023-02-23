Wanchain Trading Up 44.8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $61.88 million and $6.21 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00057036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00028021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,190,515 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

