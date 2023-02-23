Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Position Increased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences makes up approximately 2.1% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Wave Life Sciences worth $27,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at $322,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $118,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock valued at $199,385. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WVE stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

