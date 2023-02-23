Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Weave Communications stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Weave Communications has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 535.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

